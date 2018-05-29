× Alpine School District, Orem police team up for safer schools

OREM, Utah – The Orem Police Department will have direct access to cameras at Orem High School from their phones during emergency situations.

The school district said that the partnership is aimed at improving communication between schools and police.

“When an emergency is called in, Chief Giles and other Orem officers will have a live view of the school within seconds,” the school district wrote. “Because of this, their response time and the safety of your kids will greatly improve.”

The school district said it hoped to have similar systems installed in other Alpine School District schools before the start of the next school year.