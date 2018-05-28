‘They are in our minds and hearts’ – Utahns honor America’s fallen service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — People throughout the state and across the nation are remembering those who gave their lives in service of their country.

"Our servicemen and our veterans, they take an oath to the Constitution. They take an oath to something higher than the political discourse and the person. We don't swear allegiance to a person, we swear allegiance to an idea," said Capt. Mark Springer, the Navy's ROTC commander at the University of Utah.

Capt. Springer and Congressman John Curtis spoke at one of the many Memorial Day services held Monday morning.

"We honor the brave - and often very young - people who have, time and again, made the ultimate sacrifice to save the world from tyranny. They have faced real-life monsters and endured nightmarish conditions, fighting for freedoms they have not lived to enjoy. We will not forget," Curtis wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Gov. Gary Herbert ordered the lowering of the United States flag and the Utah flag at all state facilities from sunrise to noon Monday.

“We are grateful to the many men and women who have served our country with selflessness and honor. They are in our minds and hearts this weekend. We are grateful to them, and to their families, for the service and sacrifice they have given to keep our country free," a statement from Herbert's office said.