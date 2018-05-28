× Riverton City invites community to welcome Josh and Thamy Holt at two events Monday night

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton residents and the friends and family of Josh Holt are invited to two events to welcome Josh and his wife, Thamy, on Monday evening.

The Holts are expected to arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport at 7:19 p.m. Those who want to participate in welcoming them at the airport are encouraged to arrive at the airport between 6:45 and 7 p.m.

A second welcoming event will happen at Riverton’s Old Dome Meeting Hall, 1452 W 12600 S, at 8:30 p.m.

Josh Holt traveled to Venezuela, where he married his fiancee, Thamy, in 2016. Shortly after the wedding, Venezuelan authorities arrested Josh and Thamy, accusing them of possessing assault weapons.

Josh, Thamy, Josh’s family and the politicians involved in freeing the couple have all maintained that the accusation was false.

Members of the community have been tying green ribbons on trees and light posts along 12600 S in anticipation of the Holts’ arrival.