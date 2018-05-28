× Man injured after UTV rollover in Box Elder County

SOUTH WILLARD, Utah – A man was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon in Box Elder County after being pinned by a UTV he was attempting to extract from a trail.

According to Chief Deputy Dale Ward with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an ATV rollover on the canal road near 7000 South in South Willard.

When deputies arrived, they found a 51-year-old male pinned underneath a Polaris Ranger UTV. The man was extricated and flown by Lifeflight to a local hospital.

Ward said that preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding the UTV Sunday evening when the vehicle left the roadway and became wedged near a tree.

The man walked home Sunday night and returned Monday to retrieve the machine.

“As they were pulling the UTV back onto the canal road with a pickup it rolled over, ejecting and pinning him underneath,” Ward wrote in a statement. “Deputies on the scene estimated his condition as serious to critical at the time he was flown from the scene.”