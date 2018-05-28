Fox 13 Dream Team surprises Smith’s shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - The Fox 13 Dream Team recently stopped into a Smith’s location in West Jordan to surprise some customers getting ready for Memorial Day.

With the help of Mountain America Credit Union, Big Budah and Kelly Chapman picked up the bill for barbeque supplies and helped a few families fill their pantries.

More Dream Team surprises are in the works. You can nominate someone for a surprise from the Dream Team here: http://fox13now.com/2018/02/23/nominate-a-deserving-person-or-family-for-a-visit-from-the-fox-13-dream-team/

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating as it might be told on TV and suggest a gift that could possibly change their life.