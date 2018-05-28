×

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man driving an off-highway vehicle was seriously injured after rolling the vehicle on a beach at Sand Hollow State Park Sunday evening, St. George News reports.

Rangers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources responded to the rollover at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a primitive camping area in the park.

The adult male driver was by himself in the side-by-side OHV on a beach just north of the Sand Pit campground, park manager Laura Melling said.

The man was making a left turn when the vehicle tipped over, Melling said.

