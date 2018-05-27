Father charged with manslaughter after two-year-old shoots self

WEST VALLEY CITY – A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after it shot itself in their home near 2700 South and 5700 West.

The toddler was transported to the Jordan Valley Hospital around midnight before being airlifted to Primary Children’s hospital.

Police have arrested the father and say he is being charged with manslaughter for leaving the gun accessible to his son

The father was also booked for possession of a weapon by a restricted individual, drug possession and obstruction of justice.

According to West Valley Police the child is “not expected to survive.”