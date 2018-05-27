× Pine Ridge Fire consumes 240 acres in Vernal

VERNAL — The Green River District has released new statistics on the Vernal fire that began Saturday afternoon and so far has burned 240 acres of land.

According to Heather O ‘Hanlon, the public affairs officer of the Green River District, Crews have so far managed a 10% containment of the Pine Ridge Fire.

The fire began burning shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday about 18 miles northwest of Vernal though the cause is still under investigation

Firefighters started air attacks on the blaze Sunday and have added two more crews and a type 1 helicopter to the efforts.

Crews say so far there have been no closures announced as most of the fire is “east off of Sawtooth Ridge.”

It is unknown if structures are still being threatened or if crews managed to keep the fires from travelling in their direction.

No injuries have been reported. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.