One in serious condition after crash involving ambulance on I-80 in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Sunday after police say he crossed into oncoming traffic on I-80 in Parleys Canyon and struck two vehicles, including a Gold Cross Ambulance.

Cpl. Andrew Battenfield of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on I-80 near mile post 139.

A man driving eastbound lost control of the vehicle and crossed into westbound lanes, where the vehicle collided with a Gold Cross Ambulance and then another vehicle. The eastbound vehicle rolled at some point during the crash.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There were no other injuries reported.

Battenfield said the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time but he said he doesn’t believe the ambulance was traveling with its lights or sirens activated. He said there were no reports of additional injury to the patient being transported.

All lanes of I-80 have reopened in the area as of about 3 p.m., but residual congestion from the closures is slowing traffic in the area.

It was not immediately clear what initially caused the driver of the eastbound vehicle to lose control.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.