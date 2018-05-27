× Man suffers fatal injuries in UTV rollover in Middle Fork Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A 19-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries he suffered in a UTV rollover in Middle Fork Canyon.

Sgt. Chad Allen with Weber County Sheriff’s Office said two brothers, ages 18 and 19, rolled their UTV around 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Ridge area of Middle Fork Canyon.

The crash occurred in a private area in the vicinity of some cabins.

The rollover occurred when the pair went around a corner, and the 19-year-old was ejected from the UTV—which then rolled over him.

The pair returned to camp and someone suggested they go to the Emergency Room to be checked out. The 19-year-old then lost consciousness, and they called for help.

A medical helicopter responded and rescuers spent nearly an hour trying to revive the man, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The siblings are from the Ogden area.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.