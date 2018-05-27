Deer causes fatal rollover in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY – A 23-year-old woman died Saturday night after police say her vehicle flipped when avoiding a deer in the road.

The Tooele County Sheriff says four people were driving home from a camping trip on Stark Road coming out of the Tooele Army Depot around 10 P.M.

That’s when deputies say the deer jumped in front of the car.

The driver of the vehicle swerved out of the way but overcorrected causing the car to roll.

Law enforcement says the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

She died at the scene.

Deputies say the other three people in the car were wearing seatbelts and suffered only minor injuries.