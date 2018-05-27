Community hangs thousands of green ribbons around Riverton to welcome Josh Holt home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah — Thousands of green ribbons are lining 12600 South in Riverton.

They were tied around trees, poles, fences and other items as a way for the community to welcome home Josh Holt, who had been held captive in a Venezuelan prison for nearly two years.

“We want everybody aware,” said Linda Rogers, a friend of the Holt family. “For Josh and his family to know how many people love him and prayed for him.”

Linda bought eight large spools of green ribbon and cut them into thousands of pieces.

“I cleaned out Home Depot,” she said.

Family, friends and even some strangers gathered at the Riverton City Park and took handfuls of the bright pieces of ribbon and dispersed along 12600 South.

Neon green is Josh’s favorite color, and the hope is he notices the display when he is driven home from the Salt Lake City airport.

“We want Josh to feel the love and that he wasn’t forgotten,” said Derek Holt, Josh’s brother.

Josh’s family says they are humbled by the outpouring of support.

“We’re just so grateful,” Derek said. “It’s amazing how much they stood around my family.”

For many in the Riverton community, the past two years have been a constant fight to bring Josh back home.

Sunday’s event was a celebration that their loved one is finally free.

“This just symbolizes the final justice that he has gotten,” Rogers said.

The Holt family said they hope to return to Riverton Tuesday.