3 Questions with Bob Evans: Actor Jim Caviezel and O.U.R. Founder Tim Ballard on fighting sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the five years since Operation Underground Railroad was established, scores of children around the world have been rescued from sex trafficking rings.

The stories are heart wrenching as jump teams work with law enforcement to rescue the children and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Now those stories are coming to the big screen.

Actor Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus Christ in “The Passion of the Christ" is set to portray O.U.R. Founder Tim Ballard in a feature-length movie to be released in 2019.

Caviezel and Ballard recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

Tim, what was it about Jim Caviezel that said, 'This is the guy that has to portray me? And, Jim, what was it about this role that said, "I gotta do this?" What are you guys doing physically to prepare for filming? One of the things that has made O.U.R. so successful is that it operates relatively obscurely. Now you're going to make a movie: Are you worried about whether that's going to affect your effectiveness and the safety of the jump teams that go in in the future?

See the video below for the extended interview with Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard: