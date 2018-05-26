WATCH: Josh Holt and his wife board a plane headed back to America

VENEZUELA – Josh Holt, his wife and her child are headed to America after two long years in Venezuelan custody.

A Venezualan group tweeted the video showing the family boarding the plane along with Senator Bob Corker who helped secure their release.

Senator Bob Corker tweeted a picture of himself with both Josh and Thamy Holt as they prepared for their flight home.

I am pleased to join Senator Hatch and President Trump in announcing the release of Josh and Thamy Holt. We are on our way home. pic.twitter.com/0Ku2pzwOYL — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) May 26, 2018

According to Senator Bob Corker, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, while senator HAtch has worked “tirelessly” to return Josh and his wife home he was able to play a small part in their return trip.

Corker says that, at the request of Hatch, he began discussing and trying to secure the couple’s release with the Venezuelan government. He even says he met with the country’s Governor Rafael Lacava and the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently.

Now Senator Corker is traveling with the Holts on their return trip back to Washington D.C.

Luis Olavarrieta, a Venezuelan journalist, tweeted photos of the family waiting to board their flight at the airport as well as a short video of them boarding their plane.