Video: Driver makes dangerous move moments after passing sign about roadway deaths in Utah

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- As Utah enters what troopers call the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, video shows at least one driver isn't taking the pleas for caution seriously.

Dash cam video submitted to Fox 13 News shows a vehicle passing a Utah Department of Transportation sign that warns drivers that 87 lives were lost last summer on Utah roads.

The sign is on Legacy Parkway near Parrish Lane, and the man who captured the video says that just moments after he went by the warning sign, a driver blew past him on the shoulder of the road at high speed. He said the incident occurred Friday just before 8 p.m., noting the time stamp in the dash cam has not been updated to MDT.

The period between Memorial and Labor Day weekends is referred to the 100 Deadliest Days, and Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Department of Transportation and others are urging drivers to be extra cautious as they travel.