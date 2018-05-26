× Officials suspect target shooting to blame for fire on 25 acres in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials suspect target shooting was the cause of a wildfire that burned about 25 acres in Tooele County Saturday.

Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton tells Fox 13 the Black Knoll Fire began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and grew to 25 acres.

The fire was on state owned land in Tooele County and was extinguished later Saturday evening. The fire was located in the vicinity of mile post 73 along I-80.

While the cause remains under investigation, Walton said they suspect target shooting may have started the blaze.

There were no injuries reported and no structures threatened.