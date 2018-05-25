× Wildfire marks beginning of Memorial Day weekend in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – Firefighters from several agencies responded to a wildfire near Vernon Friday night.

Dan Walton, Tooele County Fire Warden says some people were enjoying the Memorial Day Weekend in an area east of SR-36 and near Straight Shot Road when a charcoal grill sparked the blaze.

They realized the flames were burning out of control and called 911 at about 7pm.

Crews with Vernon Fire Department, Rush Valley Fire Department Stockton Fire Department, Tooele Army Depot, and the Utah State Division of Forestry and State Lands had the fire contained by about 8:30 p.m.

In total, about 1.9 acres were burned on Bureau of Land Management property.

Strong south winds quickly pushed flames to the north.

No buildings were ever threatened, but Walton says there were a couple camp trailers nearby being used by the people who sparked the fire. They evacuated themselves before firefighters arrived.

Deputies with the Tooele County Sheriff’s office responded to take witness statements and photos of the scene. They will now turn the investigation over to the BLM. Those responsible for the fire could be cited and asked to pay restitution.

Walton hopes this serves as a warning for everybody. He says the vegetation is extremely dry right now.