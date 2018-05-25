Wanted with Scott McKane: Break-ins, thefts, and vehicle burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's wanted starts with a pair of teens who allegedly broke into a school in St. George. The teens can be seen in surveillance footage outside the school and running through the halls inside as well. Anyone with identifying information can contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300 or George Washington Academy at (435) 673-2232.

Orem police released surveillance footage of suspects wanted for two separate crimes. The first set of suspects allegedly stole TVs from a local Walmart. The second set of suspects reportedly distracted a sales clerk at a store while an accomplice stole a pair of Beats by Dre headphones by shoving them down his pants. Anyone with information can call 801-229-7070 and ask for Detective Locke.

Murray police asked for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple alleged vehicle burglaries, thefts, and frauds. The suspect is a male and appears to have long dark colored hair. Anyone with information can call (801) 264-2673.