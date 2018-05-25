× UTA says woman refusing to move off tracks is delaying TRAX service

SALT LAKE CITY — Red, Green and Blue line trains are delayed in Salt Lake County Friday because of a woman who is on the tracks and is refusing to move.

A spokesman for UTA says the woman is on the tracks near 800 South and 200 West and will not move. Fox 13 News first heard report of the delay shortly before 6 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the woman to place herself on the tracks.

Arky said there are delays of an unknown time on Red, Green and Blue TRAX lines as a result of the disturbance. No injuries have been reported.

