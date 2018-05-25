× Two suspects in custody after barricading themselves in SLC motel

SALT LAKE CITY —Salt Lake City Police have taken two people into custody after they barricaded themselves in a motel in the Rose Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to the motel, near 950 W 1000 N, after police received reports of a person with a gun. A representative for SLCPD said the suspects came out peacefully and no one was injured.

“We have a male and female that came out of the hotel room. Thankfully, they came out, listened to the commands that they were given and gave themselves up peacefully. So the situation resolved itself the way we wanted it to,” said Det. Greg Wilking, SLCPD.

Wilking said officers had pulled the pin on a “flashbang” grenade, which they later detonated after the situation was resolved.

“When we’re preparing to make contact with an individual, sometimes we’ll have a flashbang with us. Once you pull the pin on that flashbang, you can’t put the pin back in. So we had to expend that flashbang after the situation was completely neutralized,” Wilking said.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

Watch Fox 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.