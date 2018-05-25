× Police arrest man accused of threatening woman with gun

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A man is in the Davis County Jail accused of threatening a woman with a gun at a home near 100 S. Main St.

Police say it started as a domestic violence call around 12 on Friday morning.

Officers say they arrived to find Devion Cunningham armed with a gun and threatening to hurt the woman with it.

Police asked Cunningham to leave the home so he walked out the back door to meet them.

Officers say they asked Cunningham to put down the gun but he refused, so they shot him with bean bag rounds before arresting him.

“Not all situations happen this way obviously and I mean there are days where we have to use lethal but in this case we had this and our options were less lethal capabilities and successful,” said Sgt. Terry Fritz, North Salt Lake Police Department.

Officers say kids were in the home at the time but they are now safe.

Police took Cunningham to the hospital to be checked out before booking him into the Davis County Jail.

Fritz said Cunningham is facing several charges including aggravated domestic violence and maybe even kidnapping because he allegedly wouldn’t let the woman leave the home.