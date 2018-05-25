Ogden man hopes to find good Samaritans who helped him after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN - After sustaining multiple injuries and totaling his car, nurses asked Fausto Rodriguez what allergies he had while they wheeled him into the hospital. He replied he was allergic to, "Penicillin and refried beans," his daughter Wendy said, erupting with laughter.

She said her father never lost his sense of humor, despite nearly losing his life.

The Ogden resident was driving home from one of his multiple jobs on Midland Road in Ogden Wednesday night, when his 1984 Dodge Ram collided with another car.

"My dad remembers the accident and then everything else is a blur for the next 10 or 15 minutes," Wendy said.

Fausto says two things saved his life. For starters, his truck.

"That was his childhood dream truck," Wendy said. "He wanted to buy it and fix it up and make it nice."

She added that it took him years to save up enough money for it, working multiple jobs and often spending his money on his family instead. Coincidentally, or maybe more like through divine intervention, he bought the truck just two months ago.

"That car saved my life," he said.

But what he's most thankful for are the two ladies who came out of nowhere to pull him through his car window to safety.

"These two ladies, whoever they are, are angels," a teary-eyed Wendy said.

Faustos left the hospital after a couple of days, but is now saddled with medical bills and a car that suffered a total loss. If you would care to help the family out, their GoFundMe page can be found here.

As for the two women, whoever and wherever they are, Wendy said her father wants to, "invite them over to share some time with the family, and share some tacos."

Gotta love Faustos' sense of humor.