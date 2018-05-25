× Man killed in motorcycle crash in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Harrisville Friday.

According to the Harrisville Police Department, the fatal crash occurred at 2000 North and Highway 89 shortly before 4 p.m.

The man who was on the motorcycle was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There were no injuries reported beyond the fatality.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of his family.