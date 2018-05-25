× Cyclist hit by FrontRunner train is in medically-induced coma

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was hit by a FrontRunner train while trespassing in Salt Lake City Thursday is now in a medically-induced coma, a statement from Utah Transit Authority said.

“UTA has been told it is difficult to give an accurate diagnosis as there is no communication with the patient. He is still in critical condition at this point, but he is receiving world class care at a local hospital and we are hoping for a full recovery,” the statement said.

Officials haven’t identified the man, but UTA stated he is 18 years old.

A UTA spokesman told police the victim and a woman had been trespassing on tracks near 800 S 600 W at the time of the incident Thursday morning.