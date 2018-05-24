Utah Highway Patrol: Man in stolen vehicle crashes at high speed in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah – A man driving a stolen vehicle crashed in Farmington Thursday morning, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at I-15 and the Park Lane exit, and UDOT tweeted that both eastbound and westbound Park Lane was closed.
Lt. Royce told Fox 13 News that a trooper attempted to pull over a southbound vehicle, but it sped away at a high rate of speed.
The trooper did not engage in a high speed pursuit.
The driver attempted to take the Park Lane off ramp, and crashed.
The man suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.
He is facing several charges, including failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Lt. Royce.