The disappearance and search for Elizabeth Salgado, whose body was found Friday in Hobble Creek Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- The body of Elizabeth Salgado was found Friday, May 18 in Hobble Creek Canyon.

A news conference regarding the case will be held in Spanish Fork at 10:00 a.m. today, and it will be streamed live on the Fox 13 News Facebook page.

Salgado was 26-years-old when she went missing on April 16, 2015.

Family and friends organized several searches for Salgado, and marked the three year anniversary of her disappearance this past April.

She is originally from Chiapas, Mexico, and had served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Salgado had been in Utah for just three weeks and was studying English at the time of her disappearance.

Members of the FBI and the Provo Police Department will join the Utah County Sheriff's Office at the Thursday morning news conference.