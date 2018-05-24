Springville man accused of beating girlfriend after finding out she is pregnant

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Springville man is facing several charges including first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend, according to a probable cause statement.

22-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez was booked into Utah County Jail on May 22, on suspicion of beating his girlfriend after learning she is pregnant.

Court documents indicate Rodriguez did not believe the child is his and accused his girlfriend of cheating.

Rodriguez is accused of beating the woman and threatening to drive her to fields near Springville and kill her.

He stopped at a gas station and the woman bailed out of the car.

Police received a 911 call from a motorist who reported seeing a woman running from a pickup truck and screaming for help.

The man who called 911 let the woman get in his vehicle.

Police arrested Rodriguez and besides the kidnapping charge, he is charged with several other crimes including felony aggravated assault with force and violence to injure the woman as well as tampering with a witness.