Salt Lake City man arrested on suspicion of lewdness involving a child at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of lewdness involving a child.

48-year-old Benjamin Harris Dillman was arrested on May 21 after witnesses called police to report a man was naked and masturbating in Liberty Park.

Witnesses told police the man stripped naked and exposed his genitals to several children and adults.

Police located the suspect’s underwear in the area where witnesses saw him.

Dillman was arrested a short distance away and will be charged with lewdness involving a child.