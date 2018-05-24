× Fire officials say flat tire and dry conditions to blame for blaze on 50 acres near Willard Bay

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews in Box Elder County say dry conditions paired with a flat tire sparked a fire that burned about 50 acres near Willard Bay Thursday.

Corey Barton, Box Elder County Fire Marshal, said the fire broke out along I-15 at mile marker 355 and spread for about 2.5 miles to mile marker 357. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

Barton said the fire consumed about 50 acres before it was extinguished, and he said fire crews were leaving the scene as of about 7:40 p.m.

Barton said they believe a vehicle with a flat tire caused the fire. He said as the tire goes flat it heats up and loses pieces of rubber, which are hot enough to spark a fire among dry vegetation.

He said it is unusual to see a fire like this so early in the season.

“Things are getting very dry, and we anticipate a challenging fire season,” Barton said.

The driver of the vehicle that started the fire did not remain at the scene and has not been located.

There were no injuries reported.