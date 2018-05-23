Tremonton Police warn of fake money in circulation

TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton Police are asking anyone who handles money in the Bear River Valley area to check the notes they are receiving.

Pictures posted on the Tremonton Police Department Facebook page show examples of fake $100 and $20 bills that may be circulating in the area.

The replica bills, which may look real at first glance, bear the words “ONLY MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES.” The words “THIS IS A COPY BILLS” or “Replica money props” may also appear on the bills.

Tremonton Police ask anyone who sees the fake notes in circulation to contact a local law enforcement agency.