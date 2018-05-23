× SLC restaurant closed for roaches, no sanitizer the facility

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Health Department has closed a restaurant for “presenting an imminent health hazard,” tallying up more than a dozen violations.

African Restaurant, located at 1878 South Redwood Road, was closed after the health department found 19 violations.

Among the violations: live roaches of varying sizes and nymphs were found in the establishment, there was no bleach or any other form of sanitizer in the entire facility and shoes were found on a shelf next to rice.

The health department said some food employees did not have a current food handler card and there was no certified food safety manager registered with the health department or employed at the restaurant.

African Restaurant closed Tuesday, May 22. The restaurant may reopen if it resolves the issues and passes another inspection.

The full list of violations can be seen below:

Salt Lake County Health Department shuts down African Restaurant by kstumarkgreen on Scribd