Gang member arrested for graffitiing cop cars, property

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Fingerprints on a can of spray paint lead to the arrest of a gang member in a felony graffiti case.

Spanish Fork Police Department received a number of reports of graffiti throughout the night on April 27.

Graffiti was found on Spanish Fork Police Vehicles, Utah County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, citizens’ fences, public fences, citizens’ vehicles, businesses and city property, amounting to more than $5,000 in damages.

At one of the scenes detectives found a can of spray paint, they matched the fingerprints on the can to Jamie Garcia-Hernandez.

A witness reported seeing a man, who was spray painting a fence, leave in a Honda Fit; surveillance footage from a local business showed a silver one leaving the area at the same time.

Police said that matched the vehicle that is owned and driven by Garcia-Hernandez.

Garcia-Hernandez is a documented gang member. He also associates with a documented member of the STG gang whom lives in the Spanish Fork area, police said.