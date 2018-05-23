Family members speak after man dies, son severely burned in Brigham City fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — It was Monday morning when Chris Beach watched the smoke fade away from his father's trailer.

As he talked to police, they had no idea Chris' father, 83-year-old Kenneth Beach, was still inside.

Chris told police his dad was confined to a wheelchair and never could have made it out of the fire on his own.

“A little while later they called me and told me they found him,” Chris told Fox 13. “There was no way... there was no way to get him out."

There was nothing Chris' brother, Michael, could have done to save their father. He said it's a miracle Michael is alive.

Michael, who had been his father's caretaker for years, is now in a medically induced coma with second and third-degree burns on 25 percent of his body.

“There's a neighbor who I'd like to thank. Her name is Tamara. She's the one that got the hose... and dust him... I don't think he would have made it if she didn't do that,” Chris said with tears in his eyes.

Now, the Beach family are praying Michael will wake up.

“They got hope but there's no guarantees,” Chris said.

The Beach family says Michael will likely be in a medically induced coma for days. But they don't want to have Kenneth's funeral until Michael wakes up.

“To wake up and realize he's not there anymore will be tough,” said Josh Gabriel, a relative.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire but at this point believe it was started by Kenneth's cigarette.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account here, as well as an America First Credit Union Charity Account under "Mike Beach."