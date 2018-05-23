Drowsy driving prompts hours long closure of WB I-215

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Drowsy box truck driver shuts down WB I-215 for hours.

Drowsy driving is to blame for a box truck crash that shut down westbound I-215 at Redwood Road for hours Wednesday morning.

"We believe drowsy driving played a factor. He drifted off the road and hit the end of a cement barrier that, orange and white barrels. The truck ended up overturning and sliding up on that rail, it came to rest blocking all the lanes of 215," said Sergeant Nate Powell with Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said the crash happened just after 4 o'clock Wednesday morning, prompting the full closure of the westbound lane.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to use I-15 as an alternate route.

UHP said the driver is a 21-year-old male, troopers reported that he was up and walking around after the crash.

The road reopened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.