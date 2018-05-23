× Boy Scout suffers critical burn injuries in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Boy Scout suffered serious burn injuries Wednesday night while learning to make a liquid fuel-based home-made camp stove in Spanish Fork.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at a ward house for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near 400 N 800 E.

According to a Spanish Fork Police spokesman, the victim, age 12, was putting together the stove when some flammable liquid ignited and burned him. The boy was transported to Mt. View Hospital.

The boy suffered severe burns on his hands and arms, and less severe burns on his legs. An adult who was with the boy also suffered burns on his hands and arms.