× 70-year-old cyclist hit by car, critically injured in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 70-year-old cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a car in South Salt Lake.

According to Executive Officer Gary Keller, South Salt Lake Police Department, it happened around 4:23 p.m. at 3265 S 900 W.

Keller said the 20-year-old woman who struck the cyclist was not injured, did not show signs of impairment and is cooperating with police.

Police closed 900 W in both directions between 3100 S and 3300 S to perform a collision reconstruction analysis. The road reopened by 7:20 p.m.