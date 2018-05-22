WATCH: Live SLC peregrine falcon cam

SALT LAKE CITY – A live feed of peregrine falcons in Salt Lake City has begun.

Here is info from The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources:

“The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is thrilled to be working with The Boyer Company to provide you with a ‘LIVE’ web cam feed that’ll show the nesting peregrine falcons as they tend their eggs and then (if we’re lucky and nesting is successful) teach their young to fly. This particular next box is located atop the One Utah Center office building in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.”