× Vandals hit Maple Mountain High on heels of yearbook controversy

SPANISH FORK, Utah – Students arrived to find vandals had hit Maple Mountian High School this week.

Maple Mountain High School student CJ Hulce sent Fox 13 this photo of the graffiti Tuesday.

It reads “SHS” which Hulce says he believes points to Springville High School students.

The schools and local law enforcement have not confirmed the culprits; the incident is still under investigation.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson said the graffiti was reported Monday.

This comes on the heels of some controversy between the rival schools.

A page of Maple Mountain’s yearbook made fun of Springville with a number of rude words.

The graffiti has already been cleaned up.