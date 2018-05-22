× Utah State Courts warn of phone scam using their number

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Courts warned the public about a recent phone scam that has been using their main phone number.

Scammers have reportedly been “spoofing” phone number for the Utah State Court of Appeals, which is 801-578-3900.

Spoofing is when an unrelated phone number is used for scammers to appear to be calling from a different phone number. It is often used to mask the caller’s identity.

“The scammers are identifying themselves as federal agents with the FBI and telling people that they owe money and must pay or they will be arrested,” Geoffrey Fattah, with the Utah State Courts said. “The Utah State Courts is a state government entity and has nothing to do with the FBI.”

The state courts advised anyone who has received or receives these scam calls to contact their local law enforcement agency.