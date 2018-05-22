× Spanish Fork elementary school janitor arrested, allegedly sexually abused male students

SPANISH FORK, Utah – A Spanish Fork elementary school janitor was arrested Tuesday for two charges; alleged sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse of a child.

Adrian Villar, 59, was a janitor of Sierra Bonita Elementary School at the time of one of the alleged assaults.

According to a statement of probable cause released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, two separate male victims came forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Villar.

The first victim was a male student, who disclosed to investigators that he had been followed into the bathroom by Villar, and forced to commit sexually explicit acts.

The victim allegedly told police, “He made me touch his private parts.”

The probable cause statement said that on surveillance footage Villar can be seen entering the bathroom and spending a short time inside alone with the boy.

The second victim, an additional male from the same school, told police that Villar had touched him inappropriately while inside a maintenance shed.

Police said the second victim did not want to go to the school after the incident due to being afraid and faked sick so he “would not have to see Adrian anymore,” the probable cause statement said.

“During the interview, Adrian admitted to knowing both victims and having involvements with them,” the probable cause statement said. “Adrian did however deny ever touching either boy. The charges have been enhanced because Adrian works for the school and is in a position of trust.”