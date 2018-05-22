× Man killed in ATV rollover near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah – A 71-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after the ATV he was driving rolled down an embankment.

According to Patrol Lt. Ron Johnson with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in the Indian Creek Canyon Area near Tooele.

A couple was riding their ATV’s when the man fell off the trail, and his ATV rolled over him.

Johnson said that cell service in the area was poor, so the wife of the victim had to ride her ATV almost 20 miles to get service to call for help.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.