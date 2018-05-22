Dan Scholz from Lifeline for Youth walks us through the major issues that are troubling Utah's teens, and why he calls them “Warning Signs” for larger problems. He takes us through how Lifeline can help teens combat the “Core issues” to bring families back together. To get help from Lifeline click here.
How lifeline can help Utah’s troubled teens
-
Herriman looks for solutions as sixth youth suicide reported
-
Funding Your Future: Top 3 money skills to teach your teen
-
13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway
-
Utah’s Freedom Festival gets taxpayer money, but they can’t discriminate against LGBTQ groups
-
‘We cannot stand idly by anymore and let people die;’ Suicide task force releases report
-
-
The state of Utah is getting in the marijuana business
-
New first of its kind mobile app in Utah aims to help victims of sexual assault
-
Mom says verbal abuse, fat shaming may have driven teen to murder her father
-
Teen accused of bringing bomb to Utah high school, placing ISIS flag at another appears in court
-
Funding Your Future: Four ways to prepare your teen for financial independence
-
-
Family of Utah teen with Down syndrome says Logan back on path to Eagle Scout
-
Utah scouting community optimistic about future after losing partnership with LDS Church
-
Lt. Governor Spencer Cox shares personal stories on suicide, hopes to start conversation