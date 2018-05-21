× Utah taxpayers fund high city employee salaries in 2017, report says

Utah — Utah Tax Payers Association releases 2018 Highest Paid City Employee Report, depicting the highest paying city jobs across the state.

Think Governor Gary Herbert is the highest paid city employee? Think again.

According to the Utah Taxpayers Association 2018 Highest Paid City Employee Report, 29 of Utah’s 50 largest cities have an employee who makes more money every year than the Governor.

The governor’s total compensation (including wages and benefits) amount to $190,187.59 in 2017.

The three highest compensated employees for the last calendar year include:

-Provo City’s Public Works Division Director, at $318,530.98

-Salt Lake City’s Chief of Police, at $272,551.12

-West Valley City’s City Manager, at $259,277.56

The report states that the Provo employee’s salary was extremely high last year due to more than $88,000 in paid leave.

“Employee compensation is generally one of the top items taxpayers fund each year. As cities are finalizing their upcoming budgets, taxpayers should review employee compensation items in their budgets and make certain they are comfortable with the level of pay the city is giving to its employees,” said Billy Hesterman, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association.

The Utah Taxpayers Association used data from the 2017 employee compensation tabs found on the Utah Public Finance website.

The full report can be found online.