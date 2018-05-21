Utah County Sheriff catches rare ‘deer crossing’ on camera

UTAH COUNTY – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of a deer crossing Monday- but the animals weren’t hopping across the street.

Several animals can be seen on video crossing the Powell Slough at Utah Lake:

The sheriff’s office took the time to remind the public to stay safe this summer while boating.

Here are some boating safety tips from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office:

1. Take Life Vest and have children wear them at all times while in the boat

2. Don’t go out alone. Tell someone where you’re going and when you plan on coming home.

3. Be prepared with food, water, and a charged cell phone.

4. Maintain your boat!! And think through the worse case scenario.

5. Almost most important….Watch the weather and GET OFF THE WATER BEFORE the storm comes over the mountain. If you wait for it to get choppy or a little rough, it’s too late