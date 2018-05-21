× UPS to hire 1,500 for new Salt Lake City facility

SALT LAKE CITY — UPS breaks ground on new Salt Lake City regional operations facility that will support 1,500 jobs.

UPS announced Monday the ground breaking of a new regional operations hub in Salt Lake City.

The company said it will be among the largest processing facilities in its global package network.

The facility will be 840,000 square feet and will process 69,000 packages per hour.

The $275-million project will feature advanced automation technology that will “increase the accuracy of data collection for reliability and processing flexibility as packages route through the complex system of conveyors and advance across a maze of belts.”

The facility will support 1,500 jobs. According to UPS, the company already employs more than 3,500 workers across Utah in package, heavy freight and contract logistics operations.

The facility has a projected completion of late 2018.