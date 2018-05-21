The Good Feet Store is hosting a career fair

Sore feet will soon be a thing of the past in Riverton. The Good Feet store announced their third Utah location to open June 15th at the Mountain View Village. They are hosting a career fair on May 22nd and 23rd from 9 am - 1 pm at the Hampton Inn at 10690 S, Holiday Park Dr, Sandy. Visit mygoodfeet.com/careerfair or call 1-800-NEW-FEET for details.
