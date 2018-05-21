× Signs of progress at new SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews make progress towards Salt Lake City’s new airport.

Phase one of the new Salt Lake City airport is well underway. The airport tweeted out a picture (see below) Monday showing the first of 29 escalators to be installed.

The airport said the escalator is located in the new central terminal just beyond the security check point.

The entire airport redevelopment program will be completed in two phases.

Phase one, which is set to open in 2020, includes a new parking garage, new central terminal, the west end of the south concourse and the west end of the east concourse.

At that time the old facilities will be demolished.

The entire project is set for completion in 2024.

The first of 29 escalators for phase one of #TheNewSLC has been installed. The escalator is located in the new central Terminal, past the security check point. Patrons will take the 59 ft. escalator from the plaza area to Delta's Sky Club @slcairport. #NoLocalTaxDollars pic.twitter.com/jA1nvl3tZ0 — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) May 21, 2018