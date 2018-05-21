× Salt Lake apartments evacuated after man makes threat to 911 to harm self, others

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of a Salt Lake apartment were displaced for hours after a man made threats to harm himself and others in the building, sparking a stand-off with police.

The Salt Lake Police Department said it started with a call to dispatch Sunday night, in which a man threatened to harm himself and others at the MoDA apartments near 300 S and 500 E.

Police said the man had a knife with him, but they had concerns that other weapons may be involved.

Eventually, police were able to take the man to a nearby hospital for an evaluation. The stand-off lasted 6-hours.