Sisters, Nanette Jensen and Nicole Bangerter from whole-sisters.com share their recipe for a healthier version of ranch dressing called dump ranch. For the recipe click here.
Recipe: Dump ranch
-
Dutch Oven Cherry Chocolate Dump Cake
-
Utah farmer fighting plans to turn property into soccer fields
-
Recipe: Zest-y Caesar Salad Dressing
-
Big Budah’s blog: Inspirational people and plans to expand our family
-
Mother’s Day waffle bar
-
-
Recipe: Cranberry Chutney Turkey Sandwich
-
Former Democratic Utah representative Carl Duckworth passes away
-
Khloe Kardashian reveals baby girl’s name
-
Adorable photo shows kids walk into airport holding hands after meeting on flight
-
Blackened Chicken with Creamy Avocado Ranch Salad
-
-
Recipe: La Bomba Carnitas
-
Farmington farm threatened, over a hundred show up to help protect it
-
Failure to yield to police leads to SWAT situation in Logan