Girl, 3, in intensive care after falling from window in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A three-year-old girl was put into intensive care at Primary Children’s Hospital after she fell 13 feet from a window in her Spanish Fork home Sunday.

A spokesman for the Spanish Fork Police Department said the girl fell around 7:50 p.m. at a home near 2300 E Ranch Hand Way.

According to police, the girl may have been climbing and playing on a bed before she pushed through a window screen.

The girl suffered a skull fracture, but didn’t break any other bones. She is expected to survive.